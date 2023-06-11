Leeds weather: The exact time that thunderstorms will hit during heatwave as Met Office issues yellow warning
A yellow alert is in place across large parts of the UK, including Leeds, from noon to 9pm on Sunday. It comes during a heatwave in the city, with temperatures climbing to 27C on Saturday – and set to rise further today.
Forecasters warn there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
Temperatures are set to climb to 28C in Leeds today before thunderstorms hit. Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday, according to The Weather Channel.
Hour-by-hour forecast
11am – 21C – partly cloudy
noon – 22C – partly cloudy
1pm – 24C – party cloudy
2pm – 26C – party cloudy
3pm – 26C – party cloudy
4pm – 28C – isolated thunderstorms
5pm – 27C – scattered thunderstorms
6pm – 27C – scattered thunderstorms
7pm – 24C – cloudy
8pm – 23C – cloudy
9pm – 21C – cloudy
10pm – 20C – cloudy
11pm – 19C – mostly cloudy