A yellow alert is in place across large parts of the UK, including Leeds, from noon to 9pm on Sunday. It comes during a heatwave in the city, with temperatures climbing to 27C on Saturday – and set to rise further today.

Forecasters warn there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning in Leeds on Sunday (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Temperatures are set to climb to 28C in Leeds today before thunderstorms hit. Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday, according to The Weather Channel.

Hour-by-hour forecast

11am – 21C – partly cloudy

noon – 22C – partly cloudy

1pm – 24C – party cloudy

2pm – 26C – party cloudy

3pm – 26C – party cloudy

4pm – 28C – isolated thunderstorms

5pm – 27C – scattered thunderstorms

6pm – 27C – scattered thunderstorms

7pm – 24C – cloudy

8pm – 23C – cloudy

9pm – 21C – cloudy

10pm – 20C – cloudy