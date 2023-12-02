Leeds could wake up to a blanket of snow on Sunday morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering Leeds and large parts of Yorkshire. It came into effect at 6pm this evening and will be in place until noon on Sunday.

Locals are warned that traffic disruption on the roads and railway networks is likely and that injuries from slips on ice are also a possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents are advised to keep safe by planning routes and giving extra time for journeys and to check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.

Heavy snow is forecast in Leeds overnight (Photo by Gary Longbottom/National World)

A Met Office spokesperson said: “If you need to make a journey on foot or by bike, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

"If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (e.g., warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Here is the hour-by-hour overnight forecast for Leeds

8pm – overcast – 1C

9pm – overcast – 1C

10pm – overcast – 1C

11pm – light snow – 1C

12am – light snow – 0C

1am – heavy snow – 0C

2am – heavy snow – 0C

3am – heavy snow – 0C

4am – light snow – 0C

5am – mist – 0C