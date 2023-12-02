Leeds weather: The exact time snow is forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering Leeds and large parts of Yorkshire. It came into effect at 6pm this evening and will be in place until noon on Sunday.
Locals are warned that traffic disruption on the roads and railway networks is likely and that injuries from slips on ice are also a possibility.
Residents are advised to keep safe by planning routes and giving extra time for journeys and to check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “If you need to make a journey on foot or by bike, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.
"If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (e.g., warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).
"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
Here is the hour-by-hour overnight forecast for Leeds
8pm – overcast – 1C
9pm – overcast – 1C
10pm – overcast – 1C
11pm – light snow – 1C
12am – light snow – 0C
1am – heavy snow – 0C
2am – heavy snow – 0C
3am – heavy snow – 0C
4am – light snow – 0C
5am – mist – 0C
6am – mist – 0C