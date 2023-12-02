A weather warning for snow and ice in Leeds has been issued for this weekend.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for ice and snow that covers Leeds and large parts of Yorkshire that lasts from 6pm this evening until midday on Sunday.

Locals are warned that traffic disruption on the roads and railway networks is likely and that injuries from slips on ice are also a possibility.

A spokesperson said: “Areas of rain, sleet, and away from immediate coastal areas, snow, are expected to push north and east across the area later this evening and into the early hours of Sunday. Whilst not everywhere will see accumulating snow, some places will likely see 1-3 cm, with 5-10 cm possible over some hills and mountains of Wales, the Peak District and south Pennines. Ice will be an additional hazard.”

Snow is expected to fall in Leeds on Saturday evning. Photograph by Tony Johnson

Residents are advised to keep safe by planning routes and giving extra time for journeys and to check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.

The spokesperson added: “If you need to make a journey on foot or by bike, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

"If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (e.g., warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).