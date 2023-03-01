Despite nearing the official first day of spring, temperatures are expected to drop to overnight lows of -2C in the next week. The cold snap will begin on Sunday, forecasters predict, with snow and sleet expected on five days next week.

Leeds has so far avoided the heavy snow seen in other parts of the country this winter – there was travel chaos in London as the city was blanketed by snow in December. The Met Office says winds from the north will bring cold conditions to Yorkshire over the next week, resulting in wintry showers and organised bands of snow at times.

Here is when snow will fall, according to the BBC weather forecast.

A cold snap is on the way - with snow forecast in Leeds on Sunday (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

Sunday

Temperatures forecast to drop to 3C in the early hours of the morning, with light snow showers forecast from 3am-5am. This will turn to light snow from 7am-8am, with wintry showers forecast for the rest of the day. Temperatures will drop to 1C overnight, but it’s expected to stay dry.

Monday

After a sunny start to the day, sleet is forecast from midday to 7pm, turning to light snow at 8pm as temperatures drop to 2C. The late evening is expected to stay dry.

Tuesday

Sleet is forecast for the early hours of the morning, turning dry with sunny intervals from 6am-8am. Light snow is forecast at 9am, turning to sleet showers from 10am-3pm. More light snow is expected to fall from 4pm-5pm before it turns dry overnight. Temperatures will be as low as -2C.

Wednesday

Sunny and a gentle breeze during the day – with sleet forecast from 9pm-10pm.

Thursday

Sleet is forecast from 6am-5pm, before light snow is expected to fall from 6pm and through the night. Overnight temperatures will be around 2-3C.

Friday

No snow forecast – sunny and sunny intervals all day.

Saturday

Sleet is forecast from 6am-9am, and the rest of the day is set to be a washout – with light rain forecast until midnight.

Sunday