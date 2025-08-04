Leeds weather: Full hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Floris set to batter city with fierce winds and heavy rain
Storm Floris is set to bring wild weather to northern England from today (August 4), with the Met Office alert in place until midnight.
Forecasters warned many inland areas could see gusts of up to 50mph, while exposed spots on higher ground could be hit by blasts topping 60mph.
“Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible,” experts at the Met Office warned.
Meanwhile, commuters are being told to prepare for “longer journey times and cancellations” as roads, bridges and rail services face disruption.
In Leeds, it’s expected to be a wet and very windy Monday morning, although the rain will clear to largely dry, a bright conditions in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 22C. Tonight, people can expect clear and mostly dry spells with a few passing showers and the blustery winds to continue.
Tomorrow, the windy weather will continue with sunny spells and occasional blustery showers. The winds will eventually begin to ease later in the evening with showers also tending to fade away. The maximum temperature will be 20C.
Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast in Leeds for today -
Full forecast for Leeds
- 7am - 15C, Heavy rain
- 8am - 16C, Heavy rain
- 9am - 16C, Heavy rain
- 10am - 17C, Light rain shower
- 11am - 19C, Light rain
- 12pm - 19C, Heavy rain shower
- 1pm - 19C, Sunny
- 2pm - 20C, Sunny
- 3pm - 20C, Sunny
- 4pm - 20C, Sunny
- 5pm - 19C, Sunny
- 6pm - 19C, Sunny
- 7pm - 18C, Sunny
- 8pm - 17C, Sunny
- 9pm - 16C, Clear
- 10pm - 15C, Clear
- 11pm - 15C, Clear
