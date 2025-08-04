Leeds is braced for a battering as powerful gusts sweep into the city and a yellow weather warning comes into force ahead of “unseasonably strong” winds.

Storm Floris is set to bring wild weather to northern England from today (August 4), with the Met Office alert in place until midnight.

Storm Floris is set to bring wild weather to northern England from today (August 4), with a yellow weather warning in place until midnight. | Simon Hulme

Forecasters warned many inland areas could see gusts of up to 50mph, while exposed spots on higher ground could be hit by blasts topping 60mph.

“Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible,” experts at the Met Office warned.

Meanwhile, commuters are being told to prepare for “longer journey times and cancellations” as roads, bridges and rail services face disruption.

In Leeds, it’s expected to be a wet and very windy Monday morning, although the rain will clear to largely dry, a bright conditions in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 22C. Tonight, people can expect clear and mostly dry spells with a few passing showers and the blustery winds to continue.

Tomorrow, the windy weather will continue with sunny spells and occasional blustery showers. The winds will eventually begin to ease later in the evening with showers also tending to fade away. The maximum temperature will be 20C.

Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast in Leeds for today -

Full forecast for Leeds

7am - 15C, Heavy rain

8am - 16C, Heavy rain

9am - 16C, Heavy rain

10am - 17C, Light rain shower

11am - 19C, Light rain

12pm - 19C, Heavy rain shower

1pm - 19C, Sunny

2pm - 20C, Sunny

3pm - 20C, Sunny

4pm - 20C, Sunny

5pm - 19C, Sunny

6pm - 19C, Sunny

7pm - 18C, Sunny

8pm - 17C, Sunny

9pm - 16C, Clear

10pm - 15C, Clear

11pm - 15C, Clear