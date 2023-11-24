Gritters are hitting Leeds’ roads tonight as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

According to the Met Office, overnight temperatures will plummet to -2 and Saturday morning will bring light winds and a widespread frost.

Taking to social media, Leeds City Council said: “Cold weekend ahead in Leeds, with road temperatures dropping below zero overnight tonight. Gritters will be out on all routes and cycle paths from 4pm and again from 4am tomorrow morning. Be careful out there everyone.”

Saturday morning will see a cold and frosty start for most, then staying chilly with plenty of sunshine. Cloudier and less cold towards the coast with very isolated showers. The brisk breeze continuing to ease.

An equally frosty start is expected on Sunday. Cloud thickening with rain spreading east later. Staying drier and colder in north. Turning cold again Monday and Tuesday, with occasional showers and overnight frost.