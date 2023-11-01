Leeds weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy rain in West Yorkshire as Storm Ciaran hits city
The Met Office has told people across the country to expect longer journeys because of potential flooding on the roads, delays to bus and train services – and has even warned that flooding of homes and businesses could be possible.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Leeds and West Yorkshire from 6am tomorrow (Thursday, November 2) until 6am on Friday and experts are warning areas already hit by Storm Babet are at risk of more flooding as Storm Ciaran approaches.
The warning in place for the county also means there could be difficult driving conditions with spray and flooding, as well as some road closures affecting people’s commutes. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, as well as a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.