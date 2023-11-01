The Met Office has told people across the country to expect longer journeys because of potential flooding on the roads, delays to bus and train services – and has even warned that flooding of homes and businesses could be possible.

The warning in place for the county also means there could be difficult driving conditions with spray and flooding, as well as some road closures affecting people’s commutes. Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services, as well as a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded.