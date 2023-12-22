The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Leeds over the Christmas period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gusts of wind could reach up to 70mph on Sunday, Christmas Eve, according to forecasters. The yellow warning for wind is in place from 8am to 10pm, covering large parts of the north of England, including Leeds.

Forecasters warn there is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, while a few roads and bridges could closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down.

A yellow weather warning for Leeds has been issued on Christmas Eve (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

There is a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is also a small chance of injuries due to flying debris.

The Met Office said wind gusts of 40-50mph would be widespread, while some areas could see potentially damaging gusts of 70mph.

It follows strong winds on Thursday brought by Storm Pia, which caused disruption in Leeds including train and flight cancellations.

Here is the Leeds forecast for the Christmas period

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Friday): Cloudy throughout with outbreaks of rain at times, heaviest and most prolonged over the Pennines, drier toward eastern coasts. Another windy day, although less so than yesterday. Maximum temperature 10C

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain initially, perhaps drier away from the Pennines later. Winds easing early evening away from hills, though strengthening for all again overnight. Minimum temperature 6C.

Saturday: Another, cloudy and windy day with outbreaks of rain, these heaviest over the Pennines. Mild. Maximum temperature 11C.