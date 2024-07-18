Leeds weather: Met Office forecast as 'mini heatwave' hits city with warm summer weather this week

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Jul 2024, 07:54 BST
After weeks of bad weather, sunshine has finally returned to Leeds this week.

Those hoping to enjoy a barbecue in the sun might have one of the few chances of the summer this week.

Heavy rain and temperatures requiring a jacket have made way for a few sunny days with warm, dry weather.

James Hardisty

According to the Met Office’s weather forecast, the sunny hot days which started on Wednesday (July 17) are looking to remain throughout the weekend, peaking on Friday (July 19), before returning to around 20C on Sunday (July 21).

The week will be dominated by mainly sunny weather with some clouds intervals.

Today’s (Thursday, July 18) forecast predicts sunny intervals and temperatures peaking at 24-25C in the afternoon, before dropping to around 18-20C overnight.

Tomorrow, Friday, is looking to remain mostly the same, but with temperatures reaching up to 28C in the afternoon and early evening, making it the warmest day this week.

Although there is a risk of light rain around lunchtime on Saturday, it will remain above 20C, peaking at around 23C, while Sunday will see temperatures around 20C.

