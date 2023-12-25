Leeds weather: Met Office Christmas Day hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain expected
The city can expect thickening cloud and patchy rain moving in from the west through the morning, according to the Met Office, with sunny intervals expected to breakout by lunchtime.
Rain will become more persistent and heavy at times through the afternoon, mainly over western hills, with winds also strengthening. Drier spells forming in the east later. Maximum temperature 10 °C.
Tonight rain and cloud will generally become confined to western hills overnight. Winds also easing during the early morning. A cooler night than of late. Minimum temperature 4 °C.
Looking to get out on that trusted Christmas Day family walk? Here is the full hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds today.
- 9am – 10C, heavy rain
- 10am – 10C, light rain
- 11am – 10C, cloudy
- 12pm – 10C, sunny intervals
- 1pm – 10C, sunny intervals
- 2pm – 10C, light rain
- 3pm – 10C, light rain
- 4pm – 9C, light rain
- 5pm – 9C, light rain
- 6pm – 9C, partly cloudy (night)
- 7pm – 9C, heavy rain (night)
- 8pm – 9C, heavy rain (night)
- 9pm – 8C, partly cloudy (night)
- 10pm – 8C, partly cloudy (night)
- 11pm – 7C, light rain (night)