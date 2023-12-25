Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The city can expect thickening cloud and patchy rain moving in from the west through the morning, according to the Met Office, with sunny intervals expected to breakout by lunchtime.

Rain will become more persistent and heavy at times through the afternoon, mainly over western hills, with winds also strengthening. Drier spells forming in the east later. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight rain and cloud will generally become confined to western hills overnight. Winds also easing during the early morning. A cooler night than of late. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Leeds can expect thickening cloud and patchy rain moving in from the west through the morning. Picture: James Hardisty

Looking to get out on that trusted Christmas Day family walk? Here is the full hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds today.