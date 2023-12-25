Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds weather: Met Office Christmas Day hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain expected

Leeds is braced for a Christmas Day full of heavy rain showers.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 25th Dec 2023, 08:52 GMT
Updated 25th Dec 2023, 08:57 GMT
The city can expect thickening cloud and patchy rain moving in from the west through the morning, according to the Met Office, with sunny intervals expected to breakout by lunchtime.

Rain will become more persistent and heavy at times through the afternoon, mainly over western hills, with winds also strengthening. Drier spells forming in the east later. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight rain and cloud will generally become confined to western hills overnight. Winds also easing during the early morning. A cooler night than of late. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Leeds can expect thickening cloud and patchy rain moving in from the west through the morning. Picture: James HardistyLeeds can expect thickening cloud and patchy rain moving in from the west through the morning. Picture: James Hardisty
Looking to get out on that trusted Christmas Day family walk? Here is the full hour-by-hour weather forecast for Leeds today.

  • 9am – 10C, heavy rain
  • 10am – 10C, light rain
  • 11am – 10C, cloudy
  • 12pm – 10C, sunny intervals
  • 1pm – 10C, sunny intervals
  • 2pm – 10C, light rain
  • 3pm – 10C, light rain
  • 4pm – 9C, light rain
  • 5pm – 9C, light rain
  • 6pm – 9C, partly cloudy (night)
  • 7pm – 9C, heavy rain (night)
  • 8pm – 9C, heavy rain (night)
  • 9pm – 8C, partly cloudy (night)
  • 10pm – 8C, partly cloudy (night)
  • 11pm – 7C, light rain (night)
