Leeds festive weekend weather forecast as Met Office issues new warnings ahead of Christmas
Today (Saturday, December 23) is set to be another cloudy and windy day with outbreaks of rain across Leeds and Yorkshire, with the heaviest over the Pennines. It will remain mild throughout the day with temperatures of up to 11 °C.
Temperatures are forecast to remain high in the night to Sunday (December 24), but with light rain into the early hours. It will dry up come morning while remaining cloudy but increasingly windy.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 8am on Sunday to 10pm. During these hours, there is a slight chance of damage to buildings and disruption to travel.
Christmas Day (Monday, December 25) will be drier and less windy but with a few chances of showers. Temperatures around 10 °C.
Dry and bright on Boxing Day but colder. However, winds are set to ease.
