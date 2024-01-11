As Leeds continue to experience cold weather, the UKHSA have extended the current health warning.

Temperatures have dropped to below normal for the season, the Met Office said, with a cold-health alert issued by the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) earlier this week as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight.

The yellow Cold-Health Alert currently in place across Yorkshire and the Humber have been extended from noon today (Thursday January 11), to midday on Thursday January 18.

The alert warns the health and social care sector that "significant impacts" are possible due to colder weather conditions. This includes and "observed increase in mortality" across the population, particularly in those over 65 or with certain underlying health conditions.

However, temperatures are forecast to stay above freezing tonight and until at least the end of the week, only dropping to about 5°C, while feeling like 3°C overnight to Friday (January 12).

Here is the Leeds overnight weather forecast for January 11-12, provided by the Met Office: