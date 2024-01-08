Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour overnight forecast as cold weather health alert issued across West Yorkshire
A "cold snap" is sweeping across our region as temperatures turn colder over night into Tuesday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today (Monday January 8) is a generally bright day with colder temperatures and overcast but a few spots of sunshine.
And while the dry weather is set to remain throughout the day and night, it will be colder than what we are used to so far, the Met Office said.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a yellow cold-health alert across Yorkshire and The Humber, with cold conditions feeling exacerbated by easterly or north-easterly winds.
A cold-health alert means that organisations, especially those providing health and social care, need to be extra aware of cold-related health issues and injuries.
Over night into Tuesday (January 9), temperatures will drop to around 0-2°C, feeling like -2°C with winds at between 8 and 10mph and gusts between 17 and 22mph.
Here is the Leeds overnight weather forecast for January 8-9, provided by the Met Office:
- 8pm - overcast - 2°C feeling like -2°C
- 9pm - overcast - 2°C feeling like -2°C
- 10pm- cloudy - 2°C feeling like -2°C
- 11pm - overcast - 2°C feeling like -2°C
- Midnight - overcast - 2°C feeling like -2°C
- 1am - cloudy - 2°C feeling like -2°C
- 2am - cloudy - 2°C feeling like -2°C
- 3am - cloudy - 2°C feeling like -2°C
- 4am - cloudy- 2°C feeling like -2°C
- 5am - overcast - 2°C feeling like -2°C
- 6am - cloudy - 2°C feeling like -2°C
- 7am - overcast - 2°C feeling like -2°C