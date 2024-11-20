Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as warning of 'severe overnight frost' issued

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 09:20 GMT
Leeds has been warned that there will be “severe overnight frost” later today as temperatures continue to dip.

Following the snow that fell overnight on Monday and the yellow weather warning in place on Tuesday, the city is still feeling the cold blast today (Wednesday).

The Met Office has said to expect a bright, sunshiny day but with “brisk northwesterly winds” with maximum temperatures of 3°C.

The Liverpool Leeds Canal this morningThe Liverpool Leeds Canal this morning
The Liverpool Leeds Canal this morning | Tony Gardner

In its forecast for this evening in Leeds, the Met Office says: “A very cold night with a severe overnight frost developing, particularly in rural areas. Winds decreasing mostly light but brisker near the coast. Minimum temperature -7 °C.”

Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds throughout the next 24 hours:

  • 10am - 1°C, Sunny intervals
  • 11am - 2°C, Sunny
  • 12pm - 3°C, Sunny
  • 1pm - 3°C, Sunny
  • 2pm - 3°C, Sunny
  • 3pm - 3°C, Sunny
  • 4pm - 2°C, Clear night
  • 5pm - 1°C, Clear night
  • 6pm - 0°C, Clear night
  • 7pm - 0°C, Clear night
  • 8pm - 0°C, Clear night
  • 9pm - 0°C, Clear night
  • 10pm - -1°C, Clear night
  • 11pm - -1°C, Clear night
  • 12pm - -1°C, Clear night
  • 1am - -1°C, Clear night
  • 2am - -1°C, Clear night
  • 3am - -1°C, Clear night
  • 4am - -1°C, Clear night
  • 5am - -1°C, Clear night
  • 6am - -1°C, Partly cloudy night
  • 7am - -1°C, Partly cloudy night
  • 8am - -1°C, Sunny intervals
  • 9am - -1°C, Sunny day
