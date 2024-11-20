Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds has been warned that there will be “severe overnight frost” later today as temperatures continue to dip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the snow that fell overnight on Monday and the yellow weather warning in place on Tuesday, the city is still feeling the cold blast today (Wednesday).

The Met Office has said to expect a bright, sunshiny day but with “brisk northwesterly winds” with maximum temperatures of 3°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liverpool Leeds Canal this morning | Tony Gardner

In its forecast for this evening in Leeds, the Met Office says: “A very cold night with a severe overnight frost developing, particularly in rural areas. Winds decreasing mostly light but brisker near the coast. Minimum temperature -7 °C.”

Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds throughout the next 24 hours:

10am - 1°C, Sunny intervals

11am - 2°C, Sunny

12pm - 3°C, Sunny

1pm - 3°C, Sunny

2pm - 3°C, Sunny

3pm - 3°C, Sunny

4pm - 2°C, Clear night

5pm - 1°C, Clear night

6pm - 0°C, Clear night

7pm - 0°C, Clear night

8pm - 0°C, Clear night

9pm - 0°C, Clear night

10pm - -1°C, Clear night

11pm - -1°C, Clear night

12pm - -1°C, Clear night

1am - -1°C, Clear night

2am - -1°C, Clear night

3am - -1°C, Clear night

4am - -1°C, Clear night

5am - -1°C, Clear night

6am - -1°C, Partly cloudy night

7am - -1°C, Partly cloudy night

8am - -1°C, Sunny intervals

9am - -1°C, Sunny day