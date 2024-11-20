Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as warning of 'severe overnight frost' issued
Following the snow that fell overnight on Monday and the yellow weather warning in place on Tuesday, the city is still feeling the cold blast today (Wednesday).
The Met Office has said to expect a bright, sunshiny day but with “brisk northwesterly winds” with maximum temperatures of 3°C.
In its forecast for this evening in Leeds, the Met Office says: “A very cold night with a severe overnight frost developing, particularly in rural areas. Winds decreasing mostly light but brisker near the coast. Minimum temperature -7 °C.”
Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds throughout the next 24 hours:
- 10am - 1°C, Sunny intervals
- 11am - 2°C, Sunny
- 12pm - 3°C, Sunny
- 1pm - 3°C, Sunny
- 2pm - 3°C, Sunny
- 3pm - 3°C, Sunny
- 4pm - 2°C, Clear night
- 5pm - 1°C, Clear night
- 6pm - 0°C, Clear night
- 7pm - 0°C, Clear night
- 8pm - 0°C, Clear night
- 9pm - 0°C, Clear night
- 10pm - -1°C, Clear night
- 11pm - -1°C, Clear night
- 12pm - -1°C, Clear night
- 1am - -1°C, Clear night
- 2am - -1°C, Clear night
- 3am - -1°C, Clear night
- 4am - -1°C, Clear night
- 5am - -1°C, Clear night
- 6am - -1°C, Partly cloudy night
- 7am - -1°C, Partly cloudy night
- 8am - -1°C, Sunny intervals
- 9am - -1°C, Sunny day
