Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office yellow warning for rain extended
But it looks like Leeds may have seen the worst of the rain - as forecasters predict it will remain dry today (May 23).
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Tuesday and it has been extended until 12pm today, having previously only expected to be in force until 6am.
However, experts have said that conditions will be cloudy at worst in Leeds, with outbreaks of rain further afield. It may also be slightly windy, with breezes easing later in the day. The maximum temperature will be 14°C.
Tomorrow (May 24) will be another cloudy day, with a chance of heavy showers at times. There will be some bright or sunny spells developing into the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 15°C.
Here’s the full weather forecast for today -
Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast
- 9am - 12°C, Overcast
- 10am - 12°C, Overcast
- 11am - 13°C, Overcast
- 12pm - 13°C, Cloudy
- 1pm - 13°C, Cloudy
- 2pm - 13°C, Overcast
- 3pm - 14°C, Cloudy
- 4pm - 14°C, Cloudy
- 5pm - 14°C, Cloudy
- 6pm - 14°C, Cloudy
- 7pm - 14°C, Cloudy
- 8pm - 13°C, Cloudy
- 9pm - 13°C, Cloudy
- 10pm - 13°C, Cloudy
- 11pm - 12°C, Cloudy
