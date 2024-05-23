Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A weather warning has been extended after heavy showers battered the city over the last couple of days.

But it looks like Leeds may have seen the worst of the rain - as forecasters predict it will remain dry today (May 23).

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Tuesday and it has been extended until 12pm today, having previously only expected to be in force until 6am.

The rain in Leeds is expected to ease today (May 23) after a yellow weather warning was put in place. Photo: National World.

However, experts have said that conditions will be cloudy at worst in Leeds, with outbreaks of rain further afield. It may also be slightly windy, with breezes easing later in the day. The maximum temperature will be 14°C.

Tomorrow (May 24) will be another cloudy day, with a chance of heavy showers at times. There will be some bright or sunny spells developing into the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 15°C.

Here’s the full weather forecast for today -

Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast