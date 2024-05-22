Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as torrential rain to hit city with Met Office yellow warning in place
People in the city have been warned of showers, with forecasters saying that there could even be flooding and disruption to travel across the country.
It comes as the Met Office announced a yellow weather warning for rain that came into effect yesterday (May 21), but is expected to be widespread today and bring with it difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.
Forecasters also said that homes and businesses in parts of the country that are covered by the warning could be flooded, and that delays or cancellations to both train and bus services are possible.
In Leeds (May 21), it’s expected to be a dull and unsettled day with persistent and heavy rain, which could be torrential in some areas. It will turn breezier in the afternoon and will feel cool.
Here’s the full weather forecast -
Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast
- 9am - 13°C, Heavy rain
- 10am - 13°C, Heavy rain
- 11am - 13°C, Heavy rain
- 12pm - 14°C, Heavy rain
- 1pm - 14°C, Heavy rain
- 2pm - 14°C, Heavy rain
- 3pm - 14°C, Heavy rain
- 4pm - 14°C, Heavy rain
- 5pm - 14°C, Heavy rain
- 6pm - 14°C, Heavy rain
- 7pm - 14°C, Heavy rain
- 8pm - 14°C, Light rain
- 9pm - 13°C, Light rain
- 10pm - 13°C, Heavy rain
- 11pm - 13°C, Light rain
