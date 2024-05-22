Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds is set for a battering of heavy rain today (May 22), as a weather warning from the Met Office remains in place.

People in the city have been warned of showers, with forecasters saying that there could even be flooding and disruption to travel across the country.

It comes as the Met Office announced a yellow weather warning for rain that came into effect yesterday (May 21), but is expected to be widespread today and bring with it difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.

Leeds is set for a battering of rain today (May 22).

Forecasters also said that homes and businesses in parts of the country that are covered by the warning could be flooded, and that delays or cancellations to both train and bus services are possible.

In Leeds (May 21), it’s expected to be a dull and unsettled day with persistent and heavy rain, which could be torrential in some areas. It will turn breezier in the afternoon and will feel cool.

Here’s the full weather forecast -

Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast