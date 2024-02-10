Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds weather: Hour by hour weekend forecast as Met Office issues warning for torrential rain

Torrential rain is on the way to Leeds as the Met Office issues a weather warning.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 10th Feb 2024, 11:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It's been a wet and dreary week in the city, with temperatures rising following snowfall on Thursday.

Another weather warning has now been issued in some parts of east Leeds, with the entire city set to be a washout later today (Saturday).

The warning is in place from 7pm until noon on Sunday.

Heavy rain is forecast in Leeds as the Met Office issued a weather warning (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)Heavy rain is forecast in Leeds as the Met Office issued a weather warning (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)
Heavy rain is forecast in Leeds as the Met Office issued a weather warning (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Met Office warns that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, while spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Bus and train services are also likely to be affected with journey times taking longer.

Here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds city centre this weekend.

Saturday forecast in Leeds

12pm - fog - 5C

1pm - overcast - 6C

2pm - light rain - 7C

3pm - light rain - 7C

4pm - light rain - 7C

5pm - overcast - 7C

6pm - heavy rain - 7C

7pm - heavy rain - 7C

8pm - heavy rain - 7C

9pm - heavy rain - 7C

10pm - heavy rain - 7C

11pm - heavy rain - 7C

Sunday forecast in Leeds

12am - heavy rain - 7C

1am - heavy rain - 7C

2am - heavy rain - 7C

3am - heavy rain - 7C

4am - heavy rain - 7C

5am - heavy rain - 7C

6am - heavy rain - 7C

7am - light rain - 6C

8am - light rain - 6C

9am - cloudy - 7C

10am - cloudy - 7C

11am - cloudy - 8C

12pm - cloudy - 8C

1pm - cloudy - 9C

2pm - sunny intervals - 9C

3pm - cloudy - 9C

4pm - cloudy - 8C

5pm - cloudy - 7C

6pm - partly cloudy (night) - 7C

7pm - partly cloudy (night) - 7C

8pm - partly cloudy (night) - 6C

9pm - overcast - 6C

10pm - partly cloudy (night) - 6C

11pm - partly cloudy (night) - 5C

Related topics:LeedsMet Office