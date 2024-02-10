Leeds weather: Hour by hour weekend forecast as Met Office issues warning for torrential rain
It's been a wet and dreary week in the city, with temperatures rising following snowfall on Thursday.
Another weather warning has now been issued in some parts of east Leeds, with the entire city set to be a washout later today (Saturday).
The warning is in place from 7pm until noon on Sunday.
The Met Office warns that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, while spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer.
Here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds city centre this weekend.
Saturday forecast in Leeds
12pm - fog - 5C
1pm - overcast - 6C
2pm - light rain - 7C
3pm - light rain - 7C
4pm - light rain - 7C
5pm - overcast - 7C
6pm - heavy rain - 7C
7pm - heavy rain - 7C
8pm - heavy rain - 7C
9pm - heavy rain - 7C
10pm - heavy rain - 7C
11pm - heavy rain - 7C
Sunday forecast in Leeds
12am - heavy rain - 7C
1am - heavy rain - 7C
2am - heavy rain - 7C
3am - heavy rain - 7C
4am - heavy rain - 7C
5am - heavy rain - 7C
6am - heavy rain - 7C
7am - light rain - 6C
8am - light rain - 6C
9am - cloudy - 7C
10am - cloudy - 7C
11am - cloudy - 8C
12pm - cloudy - 8C
1pm - cloudy - 9C
2pm - sunny intervals - 9C
3pm - cloudy - 9C
4pm - cloudy - 8C
5pm - cloudy - 7C
6pm - partly cloudy (night) - 7C
7pm - partly cloudy (night) - 7C
8pm - partly cloudy (night) - 6C
9pm - overcast - 6C
10pm - partly cloudy (night) - 6C
11pm - partly cloudy (night) - 5C