Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's been a wet and dreary week in the city, with temperatures rising following snowfall on Thursday.

Another weather warning has now been issued in some parts of east Leeds, with the entire city set to be a washout later today (Saturday).

The warning is in place from 7pm until noon on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy rain is forecast in Leeds as the Met Office issued a weather warning (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office warns that flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, while spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer.

Bus and train services are also likely to be affected with journey times taking longer.

Here is the full hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds city centre this weekend.

Saturday forecast in Leeds

12pm - fog - 5C

1pm - overcast - 6C

2pm - light rain - 7C

3pm - light rain - 7C

4pm - light rain - 7C

5pm - overcast - 7C

6pm - heavy rain - 7C

7pm - heavy rain - 7C

8pm - heavy rain - 7C

9pm - heavy rain - 7C

10pm - heavy rain - 7C

11pm - heavy rain - 7C

Sunday forecast in Leeds

12am - heavy rain - 7C

1am - heavy rain - 7C

2am - heavy rain - 7C

3am - heavy rain - 7C

4am - heavy rain - 7C

5am - heavy rain - 7C

6am - heavy rain - 7C

7am - light rain - 6C

8am - light rain - 6C

9am - cloudy - 7C

10am - cloudy - 7C

11am - cloudy - 8C

12pm - cloudy - 8C

1pm - cloudy - 9C

2pm - sunny intervals - 9C

3pm - cloudy - 9C

4pm - cloudy - 8C

5pm - cloudy - 7C

6pm - partly cloudy (night) - 7C

7pm - partly cloudy (night) - 7C

8pm - partly cloudy (night) - 6C

9pm - overcast - 6C

10pm - partly cloudy (night) - 6C