Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain brought disruption and flood alerts across city
Dryer weather is on the horizon after a few days of heavy rain caused disruptions and flooding across parts of Leeds.
Tuesday (January 2) saw train services cancelled after overnight rain flooded the train lines near Kirkstall Forge Station, with River Aire close to bursting its banks in the area.
Two flood warnings remain in Leeds today (Wednesday January 3); Wyke Beck and Meanwood Beck catchments are seeing water levels falling, but with further rain expected in the coming days, the river levels are likely to rise again. River levels in the River Aire between Keighley and Castleford also remain high, but has started falling somewhat.
But as Storm Henk wreaker chaos over southern parts of the UK yesterday, Leeds was spared with only a yellow warning for rain issued by the Met Office.
With yesterday's weather warning now gone, Leeds is set for some dryer weather with only some light rain around lunchtime today.
Here is the Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, as provided by the Met Office:
- 8am – 7C, overcast
- 9am – 7C, overcast
- 10am – 8C, cloudy
- 11am – 8C, overcast
- 12pm – 8C, light rain
- 1pm – 8C, light rain
- 2pm – 8C, cloudy
- 3pm – 8C, cloudy
- 4pm – 8C, overcast
- 5pm – 8C, cloudy
- 6pm – 8C, partly cloudy
- 7pm – 8C, partly cloudy
- 8pm – 7C, cloudy
- 9pm – 7C, cloudy
- 10pm – 7C, cloudy
- 11pm – 7C, cloudy