Leeds weather: Freezing forecast with overnight and early morning snow to fall this week
Spring arrives this month but Leeds could see some snow this week.
March 20 is the first official day of the spring season but this week looks set to resemble the middle of winter. Leeds avoided heavy snow seen elsewhere in the country throughout winter but the BBC is anticipating some snow this week.
Below is the official BBC weather forecast for Leeds.
Monday (today):
The day looks set to start off cloudy before light rain takes over at around 12pm, until it switches to sleet at around 9pm. Highs of 7C and lows of -2C are anticipated.
Tuesday:
The sun will be out for much of the day but sleet is expected at around 4pm. The BBC has predicted highs of 4C and lows of -5C.
Wednesday:
It has been predicted that the sun will shine from around 7am until around 6pm and that there will be clear skies at night. Highs of 4C are anticipated and lows of -3C will provide a chilly reminder that summer is still some time away.
Thursday:
Morning sun will be followed by sleet in the afternoon and evening. Highs of 4C and lows of -1C are predicted.
Friday:
Friday will start off with some light snow that will give way to sleet at around 9am. Light rain will follow sleet at around 1pm and continue into the night. Temperatures will increase from the previous day, with highs of 5C and lows of 3C predicted.
Saturday:
Temperatures will once again increase, as the BBC has forecasted highs of 7C and lows of 4C. There will be light rain throughout the day before it subsides at around 9pm.