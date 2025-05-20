Leeds weather forecast for the week ahead as sun returns after days of overcast

Sunshine has returned to Leeds after a few cloudy days.

While the beginning of the month was the hottest start of May on record in the UK, reaching 27°C in Leeds, the weather has now shifted to a more typical pattern for this time of year.

The city can still expect mild and dry weather, with no rain in the forecast leading up to the late May bank holiday weekend.

Leeds is seeing sunny skies again after a few days of grey and overcast. | Tony Johnson

The recent grey skies are giving way to clearer conditions, although some overcast remains, with temperatures fluctuating between 16°C and 21°C.

Here’s the weather forecast for May 20 to May 25:

Tuesday, May 20: Sunny, becoming partly cloudy by nighttime. High: 21°C, Low: 9°C.

Wednesday, May 21: Sunny. High: 19°C, Low: 7°C.

Thursday, May 22: Sunny intervals. High: 16°C, Low: 5°C.

Friday, May 23: Sunny. High: 19°C, Low: 8°C.

Saturday, May 24: Overcast. High: 19°C, Low: 12°C.

Sunday, May 25: Sunny intervals. High: 18°C, Low: 10°C.