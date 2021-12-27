The Met Office has released their weather predictions for the next week, which sees the onset of rain in Leeds from today onwards. Photo: Gary Longbottom

With New Year's Eve fast approaching many are wondering whether they will need to wrap up warm for their celebrations.

The Met Office has released their weather predictions for the next week, which sees the onset of rain in Leeds from today onwards.

The long range forecast suggests that this year New Year's Eve may be a dreary one, with persistent heavy showers heading to the UK from Thursday.

The temperature is predicted to remain mild throughout the week and heading into January.

Below is the weather forecast from the Met Office for the next week:

Monday:

Areas of low cloud are likely to be slow to clear, but a few brighter spells are possible. Mostly dry but perhaps the odd light shower. A little less cold. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Tuesday, largely cloudy with some rain or showers. Drier start Wednesday, then a spell of heavy rain, becoming windy but milder. Thursday, windy but mild, further spells of rain likely.

Here is the long range forecast looking into January.

Thursday 30 Dec - Saturday 8 Jan

To begin the period, rain will move east across the UK. Rain potentially heavy and persistent in places, especially western hills. Possibly drier and brighter in the far north. Temperatures mild for most, with the chance of some coastal gales affecting the west.

Unsettled conditions likely to continue for most, but the chance for some drier and brighter spells in the south east at times. Heading into January, Atlantic weather systems likely to move in from the west, bringing further unsettled conditions and potentially heavy rain for some.

Between these systems, drier and brighter periods likely but still a chance of showers. Unsettled weather to continue to end the period, with showers or longer spells of rain likely.