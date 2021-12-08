With only a few weeks left to go before the big day, many are trying to squeeze in the last bits of their Christmas shopping for this year's celebrations.

With this in mind, here is our list of when major supermarkets are set to open and close during the Christmas period.

The supermarket opening times listed were last checked on Wednesday 8 December.

Bear in mind that these times may be subject to change and should be checked on each supermarket's website.

Aldi

Aldi is open 8am until 10pm currently, with hours extending on Saturday 20 December by an hour.

Saturday 18 Dec 08:00-22:00

Sunday 19 Dec 09:30-16:00*

Monday 20 Dec 07:00-22:00

Tuesday 21 Dec 07:00-22:00

Wednesday 22 Dec 07:00-22:00

Thursday 23 Dec 07:00-22:00

Christmas Eve 07:00-18:00

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day Closed

Monday 27 Dec 08:00-20:00

Tuesday 28 Dec 08:00-20:00

Wednesday 29 Dec 08:00-20:00

Thursday 30 Dec 08:00-20:00

Friday 31 Dec 08:00-18:00

Saturday 1 Jan Closed

Sunday 2 Jan 09:30-16:00

Monday 3 Jan 08:00-20:00

Check your local Aldi store’s opening times on the Aldi website.

Lidl

Lidl has released its opening times for the festive period:

Mon 20 Dec 07:00 - 23:00

Tue 21 Dec 07:00 - 23:00

Wed 22 Dec 07:00 - 23:00

Thu 23 Dec 07:00 - 23:00

Christmas Eve 07:00 - 18:00

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day Closed

Mon 27 Dec 08:00-22:00

Tue 28 Dec 08:00-22:00

Wed 29 Dec 08:00-22:00

Thu 30 Dec 08:00-22:00

New Year's Eve 08:00 - 19:00

New Year's Day Closed

Sun 02 Jan 10:00-16:00

Mon 03 Jan 08:00-22:00

Check your local Lidl store’s opening times on their website.

Sainsbury’s

22-26 The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 8EQ

Sainsbury’s has reduced its opening hours during the festive period.

Christmas Eve 06:00 - 19:00

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day Closed

27 December 2021 08:00 - 20:00

28 December 2021 08:00 - 20:00

29 December 2021 07:00 - 21:00

30 December 2021 07:00 - 21:00

31 December 2021 07:00 - 19:00

New Years Day 09:00 - 19:00

Check your local stores opening times on their website.

Waitrose

Most will be open for extended hours, closing at 11pm in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.

Some convenience shops will open until midnight.

On Christmas Eve, the majority of Waitrose stores will open 7am until 6pm, and on New Year's Eve, 8am until 6pm.

On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Waitrose stores will be closed with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts – some of which will be open 24 hours.

On New Year's Day, shops will be closed, with the exception of a small number which will have varying opening hours between 7am and 10pm.

Check your local Waitrose store’s opening times on their store locator.

Marks & Spencer

Between December 20 and December 23 all Marks & Spencer stores will open at 6am and on Christmas Eve some stores will remain open until 8pm.

Marks & Spencer stores will be closed on Boxing Day.

Morrisons

From 20 to 23 December, most Morrisons stores will have extended opening hours of 6am to midnight.

No stores will be open on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, with most Morrisons stores being open from 7am to 6pm on New Year’s Eve and 9am to 6pm on New Year’s Day.

Opening times may vary by location so it’s worth checking the store locator for the opening hours of your nearest store.

Check your local Morrisons store’s opening times on their website.

Tesco

Tesco has revealed that over 370 large stores will be open 24 hours a day between 20 December and Christmas Eve.

Its opening hours over the Christmas period may vary by store and advises customers to use its store locator.Tesco says all its stores will close at 7pm on Christmas Eve, except Express stores, which will close at 10pm.

All stores will be closed on Christmas Day, while all Tesco Extra stores and superstores will have Sunday opening hours on Boxing Day.

Most Express stores will be open from 9am to 7pm on Boxing Day.

Tesco has confirmed that all stores will close at 7pm on New Year’s Eve, except for Express stores, which will close at 10pm.

On New Year’s Day, most stores will be open between 8am to 6pm, except for Express stores, which will close at 10pm.

Asda

Asda hasn’t revealed its festive opening hours and isn’t expected to until two weeks before Christmas at the earliest.

Check your local Asda store’s opening times for the next seven days on their website.