With street parties and outdoor celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee planned, the Met Office has released a promising weather update.

Those in Leeds dreaming about sitting out in the street and celebrating such a momentous occasion, with family and friends might just get their wish.

The forecaster is predicting highs of between 16 °C and 20 °C during the four-day weekend.

Below is the full weather forecast from the Met Office for Leeds this weekend.

Thursday:

After a locally chilly start, it will be a largely dry day, with sunny spells. Chance of a few isolated showers. Feeling warmer than of late, with light winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Friday:

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy but expected to remain dry with only a five per cent chance of rain. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Sunday: