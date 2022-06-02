With street parties and outdoor celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee planned, the Met Office has released a promising weather update.
Those in Leeds dreaming about sitting out in the street and celebrating such a momentous occasion, with family and friends might just get their wish.
The forecaster is predicting highs of between 16 °C and 20 °C during the four-day weekend.
Below is the full weather forecast from the Met Office for Leeds this weekend.
Thursday:
After a locally chilly start, it will be a largely dry day, with sunny spells. Chance of a few isolated showers. Feeling warmer than of late, with light winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Friday:
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. Maximum temperature 17 °C.
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy but expected to remain dry with only a five per cent chance of rain. Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy but expected to remain dry with only a 10 per cent chance of rain. Maximum temperature 16 °C.