The extended bank holiday weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is right around the corner, with four whole days of street parties and celebrations set to dominate the streets of Leeds.

While the celebrations are in full swing, those taking advantage of the extended weekend by going away could be hit by disruptions to their plans.

Anyone planning on jetting off for a well earned weekend away will have to contend with the continued queues and staff shortages at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Here's everything we know.

Jubilee road closures and bus diversions

West Yorkshire Metro has issued a list of all the road closures and bus diversions ahead of the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

A number of streets will shut for street parties as people gather to toast the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

Here are all the road closures and diversions so far:

Call Lane, Leeds City Centre: Closed from 8am on Thursday (June 2) until 5am on Monday (June 6).

Services 51 and 52 divert via Boar Lane, Mill Hill, Neville Street.

Bagley Lane Town Street, Farsley: Closed from noon on Friday (June 3) until 6pm.

9A Divert via Ring Road Bradford Road.

16/16A Divert via Coal Hill Lane, Bagley Lane, Rodley Lane Ring Road, Bradford Road.

508 Diversion to be advised.

Commercial Street, Rothwell:

Closed from 6am until 10pm on Saturday (June 4).

153 divert via Oulton Lane Butcher Lane.

444 Divert via Oulton Lane Gillett Lane Park West Ingham Parade Church Street.

446 Divert via Oulton Lane Gillett Lane.

Town Street, Gildersome: Closed from noon until 6pm on Sunday (June 5).

229 and 425A Divert via Gelderd Road.

Town Gate, Guiseley: Closed from 10am until 8pm on Sunday (June 5).

27 and 34 divert via Kirk Lane Otley Road.

A3 Flyer towards Otley divert via Queensway Haworth Lane Kirk Lane.

Towards Bradford divert via Howarth Lane Queensway Oxford Road Otley Road Leeds Road.

TransPennine Express train strikes

Those planning to get away via will be faced with a full weekend of TransPennine Express strike action.

A 17th straight week of strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is set to take place again on Saturday and Sunday (June 4 and 5), causing disruption to trains across the North and into Scotland.

TransPennine are urging people to plan ahead and avoid travel where possible.

With only a small number of trains running on the day, TPE is strongly recommending that customers avoid travel on their services and instead, make their journey the day before or after.

Leeds Bradford Airport queues and staff shortages

Holidaymakers have been left frustrated in recent months with queuing out the terminal building.

It comes as airports across the country continue to struggle dealing with the rise in passenger numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels.

"Avoid Leeds-Bradford at all costs, this feels more like a cow market than an airport." tweeted one frustrated flyer.