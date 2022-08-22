Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecast of rain will be a welcome one after Yorkshire was moved to “drought status” by the Environment Agency last Tuesday (August 16).

A hosepipe ban imposed by Yorkshire Water is due to come into effect from Friday (August 26).

The move follows a heatwave that saw record-breaking temperatures during a July heatwave, reaching up to 39 °C in Leeds.

Here is the full forecast from the Met Office for the week ahead:

Today (Monday):

A mostly cloudy day with periods of rain. This rain will be heavy at times through the morning and early afternoon, before becoming lighter late afternoon and turning dry for many. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tuesday:

A dry start with some brighter or sunny spells. Scattered showers developing during the morning, these easing during the evening. Warmer than Monday. Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Wednesday:

Breezy with a period of potentially heavy rain Wednesday. This clearing to allow sunny spells from later Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday:

The cloudy start to the week is expected to clear, making way for some sustained periods of sunshine. The chance of rain falls to just five per cent. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Friday:

The forecast for Leeds is for a sunny morning, with more sunny intervals in the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Saturday and Sunday: