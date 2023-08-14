The warning for torrential rain came into place at 12am today (Monday) and will continue until 9pm. Forecasters say the showers, heavy and persistent at times, will bring the risk of disruption to transport, flooding and power cuts.

The Met Office says: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut off by flooded roads

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spray and flooding is likely to lead to some difficult driving conditions and road closures. Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

Torrential rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Leeds (Photo by Simon Hulme/National World)

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Leeds on Monday

7am – overcast – 15C – chance of rain 20%

8am – heavy rain – 15C – chance of rain 90%

9am – heavy rain – 16C – chance of rain 80%

10am – heavy rain – 16C – chance of rain 90%

11am – heavy rain – 16C – chance of rain 90%

noon – light rain – 17C – chance of rain 50%

1pm – cloudy – 18C – chance of rain 10%

2pm – cloudy – 19C – chance of rain 10%

3pm – cloudy – 20C – chance of rain 10%

4pm – cloudy – 20C – chance of rain 10%

5pm – thunder shower – 20C – chance of rain 50%

6pm – overcast – 20C – chance of rain 10%

7pm – sunny intervals – 19C – chance of rain <5%

8pm – sunny intervals – 18C – chance of rain <5%

9pm – partly cloudy (night) – 17C – chance of rain <5%

10pm – cloudy – 17C – chance of rain 10%