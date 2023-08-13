The Met Office has issued a weather warning as torrential rain is set to hit Leeds overnight.

The yellow warning for rain is in place from 12am-9pm on Monday, with forecasters warning that heavy and persistent downpours could cause flooding and disruption to transport. The worst of the showers will hit Leeds in the early hours of Monday morning and last up until lunchtime.

The Met Office warns: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. There is a small chance that some communities will be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.

“Spray and flooding is likely to lead to some difficult driving conditions and road closures. Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across Leeds tomorrow (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

"There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

Here is the hour-by-hour overnight forecast for Leeds

8pm – cloudy – 18C – chance of rain <5%

9pm – cloudy – 18C – chance of rain <5%

10pm – cloudy – 17C – chance of rain 10%

11pm – cloudy – 16C – chance of rain 10%

12am – cloudy – 16C – chance of rain 10%

1am – cloudy – 16C – chance of rain 20%

2am – cloudy – 16C – chance of rain 20%

3am – heavy rain – 15C – chance of rain 90%

4am – heavy rain – 15C – chance of rain 90%

5am – heavy rain – 15C – chance of rain 90%

6am – heavy rain – 15C – chance of rain 90%

7am – light rain – 15C – chance of rain 60%