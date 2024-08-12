Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wet and somewhat thundery morning is set to give way for soaring temperatures in Leeds as parts of the UK are predicted to see the hottest day of the year.

In Leeds, temperatures are expected to reach up to 27C in the early afternoon, after a morning with short periods of rain and thunder.

The Met Office forecast said the city can expect a “hot and humid” day as clusters of “locally intense thunderstorms” move north-eastwards.

The afternoon is expected to be dry and bright, with a small risk of short spells of heavy rain in parts of Yorkshire.

Here is the Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, August 12, as provided by the Met Office:

10am - light showers - 21C

11am - light showers - 23C

12pm - overcast - 25C

1pm - overcast - 27C

2pm - sunny intervals - 25C

3pm - sunny intervals - 23C

4pm - sunny - 23C

5pm - sunny - 23C

6pm - sunny 23C

7pm - sunny - 21C

8pm - sunny - 20C

9pm - clear night - 18C

10pm - clear night - 17C

11pm - clear night - 16C

Midnight - clear night - 15C