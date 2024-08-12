Leeds weather: Exactly when temperatures will peak as Met Office forecasts 'hot an humid' Monday
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office has issued heat-health planning advice for the UK today (Monday, August 12) as temperatures are expected to reach the mid 30s in parts of southern and eastern England.
In Leeds, temperatures are expected to reach up to 27C in the early afternoon, after a morning with short periods of rain and thunder.
The Met Office forecast said the city can expect a “hot and humid” day as clusters of “locally intense thunderstorms” move north-eastwards.
The afternoon is expected to be dry and bright, with a small risk of short spells of heavy rain in parts of Yorkshire.
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until 1pm today covering large parts of Scotland and northern England including Leeds.
Here is the Leeds hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, August 12, as provided by the Met Office:
- 10am - light showers - 21C
- 11am - light showers - 23C
- 12pm - overcast - 25C
- 1pm - overcast - 27C
- 2pm - sunny intervals - 25C
- 3pm - sunny intervals - 23C
- 4pm - sunny - 23C
- 5pm - sunny - 23C
- 6pm - sunny 23C
- 7pm - sunny - 21C
- 8pm - sunny - 20C
- 9pm - clear night - 18C
- 10pm - clear night - 17C
- 11pm - clear night - 16C
- Midnight - clear night - 15C
