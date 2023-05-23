Leeds is expected to see yet more glorious sun as a heatwave continues throughout the week. The Met Office has forecast a week of sunshine, although there will be some cloudy moments.

It has also warned of high UV levels across the UK with sun cream encouraged on the brighter days. The highest temperature looks set to be reached on Saturday, but the next few days will also see the heat returning to the city.

Leeds Met Office weather forecast

People will be enjoying the sunshine in Park Square as the warm weather continues. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Tuesday, May 23:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday will be a mostly fine day with cloud breaking to allow some sunshine, although isolated showers are possible in the afternoon across Yorkshire. A maximum temperature of 19 C is expected to be reached at 4pm.

Outlook for Wednesday May 24 to Friday May 26:

The weather will be fine through this period, with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Chilly starts are expected, but it will become rather warm later, especially on Wednesday afternoon when a high of 20 C is expected at 4pm. The top temperature on Thursday and Friday will be 19 C, also arriving at 4pm.

Long range forecast for Saturday May 27: