The Met Office has issued the weather warning for virtually the entirety of England, Wales and Northern Ireland for tomorrow from midday until midnight.

Residents are warned that “sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possible road closures” and that “flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly”. Damage could also be caused to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

The Met Office warns that fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, possibly temporarily cutting off one or two communities, and that where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and cancellations to public transport.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain has been forecast in Leeds

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Providing further details, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: “A few outbreaks of thundery rain are possible overnight and during the morning, but the main likelihood of heavy showers and thunderstorms is during the afternoon and evening, with longer spells of thundery rain in places.

"Some places may miss most (or all) of the rain, but others could see 30 mm in an hour or less, and perhaps a few spots seeing 60 to 80 mm within 3 to 6 hours.

"There is also the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail.