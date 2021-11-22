A cold spell has hit the city from Monday and is expected to remain until at least the weekend.

Monday will be a sunny but chilly day, mostly dry with any early showers for coastal parts tending to die out by afternoon.

Winds are set to ease to become light by mid afternoon according to the Met Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds weather: Cold spell in store for Leeds this week as temperatures plummet cc Bruce Rollinson/JPI

What weather is expected on Monday night?

Staying dry and clear through the evening, but with patchy cloud increasing overnight.

Temperatures dropping away to give a patchy frost for colder rural spots.

When is the sunset on Monday?

The sunset is at 3.59pm today.

What about Tuesday?

A largely cloudy but dry day for most on Tuesday. Some light rain possible for higher ground in the west at times. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

What about the rest of the week?

Cloudy on Wednesday with some rain.

Turning blustery and colder on Thursday with showers and freshening winds.

A cold start to Friday likely before turning unsettled and wet.