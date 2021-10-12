Leeds weather: Chance of rain as temperature drops on Tuesday - Met Office
Rain is expected to return to Leeds this morning as the temperature is set to drop on Tuesday.
The Met Office said Tuesday would be a largely cloudy day with outbreaks of rain.
Highs of 13 degrees are expected with lows of 10.
The highest chance of rain will be between 11am and 5pm.
Sunrise is at 7.27am and sunset at 6.17pm.
The Met Office forecast for Leeds on Tuesday:
A rather cloudy day with patchy outbreaks of mostly light rain throughout. Some brighter spells possible in the far east later in the day, though remaining drab elsewhere. Rather cool. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
