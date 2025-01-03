Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds has been issued with an amber weather warning as heavy snow and ice is expected this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice that covers Leeds, most of England, all of Wales, and parts of Scotland, starting Saturday at noon (January 4).

Originally, there was a three-day warning for snow in place until Monday morning, but it has since been updated to include snow and ice, now lasting until midnight on Sunday (January 5).

Heavy snow is expected to hit Leeds on Saturday evening, with the Met Office upgrading its warning to amber. | Tony Johnson/Met Office

The warning is accompanied by an amber snow warning from 9pm on Saturday until midnight on Sunday, during which Leeds can expect 3-7 centimetres of snow and travel will likely be difficult.

During the warning period, the weather service also advises that heavy snow and freezing rain may disrupt transport, mobile phone coverage, and power supply.

Additionally, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold weather alert for the entire UK until January 8, indicating that low temperatures and adverse weather conditions are likely to impact the health and well-being of the population.

In Leeds, today (January 3), the forecast predicts a cold and sunny day that will become overcast, with temperatures peaking at 4-5°C in the early afternoon before dropping to around 0°C by 10pm and overnight.

Saturday is expected to remain dry, with early afternoon temperatures around 3°C. However, the evening will turn cloudy, with heavy snow expected at around 10pm and continuing overnight into Sunday.

On Sunday, conditions will be significantly wetter and snowier, with heavy snow and sleet showers throughout the day, transitioning to heavy rain in the evening, and temperatures around 1°C.