Leeds weather: Three-day snow warning issued as temperatures drop in first cold snap of the year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A wet start to 2025 may soon turn snowy as the Met Office predict heavy snow will fall on large parts of England and Scotland starting this Saturday (January 4).
The yellow weather warning comes into effect at noon and will remain in place until 9am on Monday (January 6), during which the weather may cause some disruption.
The weather service said: "Outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards later on Saturday and overnight into Sunday will likely be preceded by a spell of snow on its northern flank.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
"Whilst there is a fair bit of uncertainty as to how far north this may spread, and how long any snow will last, significant accumulations of snow are possible, especially (but not exclusively) on hills."
With temperatures in Leeds not expected to exceed 2°C today (Thursday, January 2), the new year is starting with a cold snap which is expected to last well into next week.
Met Office forecasters predict temperatures over the weekend and next week will peak at 4°C, dropping to below freezing overnight, with rain and possible snow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.