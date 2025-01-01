Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds is set for heavy rain as a yellow weather warning was put in place on New Year’s Day.

It could be a wet start to the year for some, with forecasters predicting rain today (January 1). The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for much of the country, which also covers Leeds.

It comes with a warning about the impact of the wet weather. Experts said: “Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Traffic on the M62 motorway. PIC: Tony Johnson

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.“

In Leeds, it’s set to be a wet start with heavy rain, clearing by late morning. The maximum temperature will be 7C.

Tonight, there will be lingering rain, then mostly dry, clear and cold, with a widespread frost, perhaps severe in prone spots. Tomorrow will be a cold day, with many areas struggling to get above freezing, but mostly dry with sunny spells.

Here’s the full hour-by-hour forecast -

Full Leeds forecast for Wednesday

10am - 7C, Sunny intervals

11am - 7C, Sunny intervals

12pm - 7C, Light rain shower

1pm - 7C, Light rain shower

2pm - 7C, Sunny intervals

3pm - 6C, Light rain shower

4pm - 6C, Light rain shower

5pm - 5C, Light rain shower

6pm - 4C, Light rain shower

7pm - 3C, Light rain shower

8pm - 3C, Light rain shower

9pm - 3C, Cloudy

10pm - 3C, Cloudy

11pm - 2C, Cloudy