Leeds weather: Full hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain expected amid Met Office yellow warning

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 09:42 BST
Leeds is set for heavy rain as a yellow weather warning was put in place on New Year’s Day.

It could be a wet start to the year for some, with forecasters predicting rain today (January 1). The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for much of the country, which also covers Leeds.

It comes with a warning about the impact of the wet weather. Experts said: “Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Traffic on the M62 motorway. PIC: Tony JohnsonTraffic on the M62 motorway. PIC: Tony Johnson
Traffic on the M62 motorway. PIC: Tony Johnson

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

“Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.“

In Leeds, it’s set to be a wet start with heavy rain, clearing by late morning. The maximum temperature will be 7C.

Tonight, there will be lingering rain, then mostly dry, clear and cold, with a widespread frost, perhaps severe in prone spots. Tomorrow will be a cold day, with many areas struggling to get above freezing, but mostly dry with sunny spells.

Here’s the full hour-by-hour forecast -

Full Leeds forecast for Wednesday

  • 10am - 7C, Sunny intervals
  • 11am - 7C, Sunny intervals
  • 12pm - 7C, Light rain shower
  • 1pm - 7C, Light rain shower
  • 2pm - 7C, Sunny intervals
  • 3pm - 6C, Light rain shower
  • 4pm - 6C, Light rain shower
  • 5pm - 5C, Light rain shower
  • 6pm - 4C, Light rain shower
  • 7pm - 3C, Light rain shower
  • 8pm - 3C, Light rain shower
  • 9pm - 3C, Cloudy
  • 10pm - 3C, Cloudy
  • 11pm - 2C, Cloudy
