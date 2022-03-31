Leeds snow: Live updates on weather, traffic and incidents as snow falls over the city
It was a cold start to the morning for people in Leeds after heavy snowfall overnight.
The city was covered in a blanket of snow on Thursday morning with temperatures of around one degrees.
More snow is expected throughout the day.
Follow our live blogs for the latest weather updates, traffic news and any other incidents.
Live updates on traffic, incidents and weather after snowfall in Leeds
Last updated: Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 07:19
- Snow has fallen overnight in Leeds
- More snow is set to fall throughout Thursday
- A yellow weather warning for ice is in place
Latest traffic updates: “Just passable” in some areas, heavy traffic in others and accidents
As of 7.10am, there are a few traffic issues to note.
Apperley Bridge
Over in Apperley Bridge, the A658 Apperley Lane is seeing “heavy traffic” and is “just passable” according to The AA.
This is due to the snow but will not be helped by the roadworks at Greengates.
Guiseley
There are delays on the A65 Leeds Road Eastbound between Springfield Court and B6153 Park Road.
Horsforth
There is very slow traffic because of the snow on A65 New Road Side both ways between B6153 Park Road and A6120 Broadway (Horsforth roundabout).
Rawdon
“Severe delays” of 16 minutes and delays increasing on A65 Rawdon Road Eastbound between B6153 Park Road and Water Lane. Average speed five mph.
Pool-in-Wharfdale / Bramhope
There is heavy traffic in this area due to the snow A658 Pool Bank New Road around A660 Leeds Road (Pool Bank traffic lights).
There are increasing delays on the A658 Main Street Northbound between A658 and A659 Arthington Lane. Average speeds are ten mph.
M62
There are delays on the M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Averages speed are 30 mph.
Are there any school closures in Leeds?
There are no school closures listed on the council website as of yet 7am.
Any updates will be posted in this blog.
Weather warning - yellow warning for ice
A yellow weather warning for ice has been put in place across Leeds.
The ice warning has been put in place from 8pm to 10am on Thursday, March 30.
Forecasters have warned that snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.
Roads being gritted in Leeds - interactive map
The major roads in Leeds should have been gritted by Leeds City Council workers, who aim to keep the most important roads and pedestrian areas safe.
The council has an interactive map where you can check if your read has been gritted.
This is what the map looks like this morning (as of 7am):
First photos of the snow in Leeds:
This was the scene in Bramley park this morning as dog walkers braved the cold and headed out to enjoy the snow.
Good morning
It’s a snowy start to the morning today after heavy snowfall overnight.
People in Leeds woke up to the blanket of snow and very cold temperatures on Thursday, March 31.
Blustery wintry showers are set to continue throughout the day, according to the Met Office.
For the full hour by hour forecast: Leeds weather: Hour by hour forecast as snow city wakes up to snow and yellow weather warning