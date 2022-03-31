As of 7.10am, there are a few traffic issues to note.

Apperley Bridge

Over in Apperley Bridge, the A658 Apperley Lane is seeing “heavy traffic” and is “just passable” according to The AA.

This is due to the snow but will not be helped by the roadworks at Greengates.

Guiseley

There are delays on the A65 Leeds Road Eastbound between Springfield Court and B6153 Park Road.

Horsforth

There is very slow traffic because of the snow on A65 New Road Side both ways between B6153 Park Road and A6120 Broadway (Horsforth roundabout).

Rawdon

“Severe delays” of 16 minutes and delays increasing on A65 Rawdon Road Eastbound between B6153 Park Road and Water Lane. Average speed five mph.

Pool-in-Wharfdale / Bramhope

There is heavy traffic in this area due to the snow A658 Pool Bank New Road around A660 Leeds Road (Pool Bank traffic lights).

There are increasing delays on the A658 Main Street Northbound between A658 and A659 Arthington Lane. Average speeds are ten mph.

M62