Leeds weather: Hour by hour forecast as snow city wakes up to snow and yellow weather warning
People in Leeds have awoken to a blanket of snow this morning (Thursday) - but what is the forecast looking like for the rest of the day?
Blustery wintry showers are set to continue throughout the day, according to the Met Office.
Forecasters said it will feel cold with a chill wind, with hail, sleet and further brief snow in some areas.
Maximum temperatures will be six degrees.
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place across West Yorkshire.
The Met Office warns that the snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, March 31:
7am - cloudy
8am - heavy snow
9am - light snow
10am - light rain shower
11am - light rain shower
12pm - light rain shower
1pm - light rain shower
2pm - light rain shower
3pm - light rain shower
4pm - heavy rain shower
5pm - heavy rain shower
6pm - heavy rain shower
7pm - heavy rain shower
8pm - cloudy
9pm - sleet
10pm - sleet
11pm - cloudy
