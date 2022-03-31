Blustery wintry showers are set to continue throughout the day, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters said it will feel cold with a chill wind, with hail, sleet and further brief snow in some areas.

Maximum temperatures will be six degrees.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place after snow fell overnight in Leeds. Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place across West Yorkshire.

The Met Office warns that the snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption.

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, March 31:

7am - cloudy

8am - heavy snow

9am - light snow

10am - light rain shower

11am - light rain shower

12pm - light rain shower

1pm - light rain shower

2pm - light rain shower

3pm - light rain shower

4pm - heavy rain shower

5pm - heavy rain shower

6pm - heavy rain shower

7pm - heavy rain shower

8pm - cloudy

9pm - sleet

10pm - sleet

11pm - cloudy