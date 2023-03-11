A yellow weather warning for Yorkshire has been issued by the Met Office today (Saturday 11 March), warning residents of hazardous driving conditions and black ice on the roads. An update on the Met Office website read: “A cold and frosty start for most, with some icy patches in places. Otherwise, a largely dry and bright day, with sunny spells. A few isolated snow showers along windward coasts. Cloud increasing from the west by evening. Remaining cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.”

A full hour-by-hour weather forecast for today is listed below.

9am

A commuter clears his car in Beeston after heavy snow overnight

Temperature: 0C, but feels like -2C. Cloudy with less that 5% chance of rain or snow.

10am

Temperature: 2C, but feels like 1C. Cloudy with less that 5% chance of rain or snow.

11am

Temperature: 4C, but feels like 2C. Sunny with moderate cloud and less that 5% chance of rain or snow.

12pm

Temperature: 5C, but feels like 3C. Sunny with moderate cloud and less that 5% chance of rain or snow.

1pm

Temperature: 5C, but feels like 3C. Cloudy with less that 5% chance of rain or snow.

2pm

Temperature: 5C, but feels like 3C. Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain.

3pm

Temperature: 5C, but feels like 2C. Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain.

4pm

Temperature: 5C, but feels like 2C. Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain.

5pm

Temperature: 5C, but feels like 2C. Storm clouds gathering with a 20% chance of rain.

6pm

Temperature: 4C, but feels like 0C. 50% chance of rain, sleet and snow.

7pm

Temperature: 3C, but feels like -1C. 60% chance of rain, sleet and snow.

8pm

Temperature: 3C, but feels like -1C. 80% chance of rain, sleet and snow.

9pm

Temperature: 2C, but feels like -2C. 90% chance of rain, sleet and snow.

10pm

Temperature: 2C, but feels like -2C. 90% chance of rain, sleet and snow.

11pm

Temperature: 2C, but feels like -2C. 90% chance of rain, sleet and snow.

Full overnight forecast for Yorkshire and Humber

