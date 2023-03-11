Leeds snow: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and sleet this evening
More snow and sleet is set for Leeds this evening according to reports from the Met Office.
A yellow weather warning for Yorkshire has been issued by the Met Office today (Saturday 11 March), warning residents of hazardous driving conditions and black ice on the roads. An update on the Met Office website read: “A cold and frosty start for most, with some icy patches in places. Otherwise, a largely dry and bright day, with sunny spells. A few isolated snow showers along windward coasts. Cloud increasing from the west by evening. Remaining cold. Maximum temperature 6 °C.”
A full hour-by-hour weather forecast for today is listed below.
9am
Temperature: 0C, but feels like -2C. Cloudy with less that 5% chance of rain or snow.
10am
Temperature: 2C, but feels like 1C. Cloudy with less that 5% chance of rain or snow.
11am
Temperature: 4C, but feels like 2C. Sunny with moderate cloud and less that 5% chance of rain or snow.
12pm
Temperature: 5C, but feels like 3C. Sunny with moderate cloud and less that 5% chance of rain or snow.
1pm
Temperature: 5C, but feels like 3C. Cloudy with less that 5% chance of rain or snow.
2pm
Temperature: 5C, but feels like 3C. Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain.
3pm
Temperature: 5C, but feels like 2C. Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain.
4pm
Temperature: 5C, but feels like 2C. Cloudy with a 10% chance of rain.
5pm
Temperature: 5C, but feels like 2C. Storm clouds gathering with a 20% chance of rain.
6pm
Temperature: 4C, but feels like 0C. 50% chance of rain, sleet and snow.
7pm
Temperature: 3C, but feels like -1C. 60% chance of rain, sleet and snow.
8pm
Temperature: 3C, but feels like -1C. 80% chance of rain, sleet and snow.
9pm
Temperature: 2C, but feels like -2C. 90% chance of rain, sleet and snow.
10pm
Temperature: 2C, but feels like -2C. 90% chance of rain, sleet and snow.
11pm
Temperature: 2C, but feels like -2C. 90% chance of rain, sleet and snow.
Full overnight forecast for Yorkshire and Humber
Rain moving northeastwards will readily turn to sleet and snow during the evening and overnight, especially over higher ground. Snow turning back to rain by dawn. Remaining cold. Minimum temperature 0 °C.