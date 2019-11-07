Leeds placed on flood alert as River Aire swells in torrential rain

The Flood Information Service has warned that flooding is possible in areas of Leeds, urging residents to 'be prepared'.

River levels are rising in the Middle River Aire catchment, which covers the expanse of river from Hunslet in Leeds towards Castleford.

The flood alert says: "River levels are rising steadily in response to persistent rainfall.

Two flood alerts have been issued for Leeds as the River Aire swells in the heavy rain

"Consequently, flooding of roads and low-lying land is possible from this morning until approximately 9am tomorrow.

"Areas most at risk are low-lying areas. Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point."

Further downpours are forecast over the next 24 hours and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain.

The highest river levels are expected this evening and overnight.

The alert adds: "Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

A second flood alert has been issued for Wyke Beck, Meanwood Beck and Wortley Beck in North East Leeds.

The becks are close to flooding following the heavy rain and the Flood Information Service says low-lying areas are most at risk.