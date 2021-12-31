Leeds New Year hour by hour weather forecast: Will it be a wet start to 2022?

Here is Leeds' Met Office weather forecast in full.

Today (December 31):

It will be a largely cloudy start to 2022 before turning to sunny spells by lunchtime. Perfect for an early afternoon family walk. Picture: James Hardisty.

It promises to be a largely cloudy New Year's Eve before turning to sunny spells at lunchtime as Leeds prepares to welcome in the bells. Maximum temperature of 14 degrees.

Tomorrow (January 1):

It will be a largely cloudy start to 2022 before turning to sunny spells by lunchtime. Perfect for an early afternoon family walk.

Hourly forecast:

Midday: Sunny intervals

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 14 degrees

1pm: Sunny

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 14 degrees

2pm-3pm: Sunny intervals

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 14 degrees

4pm-5pm: Cloudy as the sun sets

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 13 degrees

6pm: Cloudy

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 13 degrees

7pm: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 13 degrees

8pm-11pm: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 12 degrees.

Midnight: Overcast

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 12 degrees

1am: Overcast

Chance of rain: 20 per cent

Temperature: 12 degrees

2am: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 20 per cent

Temperature: 12 degrees

3am-6am: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 12 degrees

7am: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 13 degrees

8am: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 12 degrees

9am: Sunny intervals

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 13 degrees

10am: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature: 13 degrees

11am: Cloudy

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 13 degrees

Midday: Sunny intervals

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 14 degrees

1pm: Cloudy

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 14 degrees

2pm: Sunny intervals

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 14 degrees

3pm: Sunny

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 14 degrees

4pm-5pm: Cloudy as the sun sets

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 13 degrees

6pm-8pm: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 12 degrees

9pm-11pm: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: Five per cent

Temperature: 11 degrees.