Leeds New Year hour by hour weather forecast: Will it be a wet start to 2022?
It looks set to be a calm and dry start to 2022 with plenty of opportunity to get out for a New Year's Day walk.
Here is Leeds' Met Office weather forecast in full.
Today (December 31):
It promises to be a largely cloudy New Year's Eve before turning to sunny spells at lunchtime as Leeds prepares to welcome in the bells. Maximum temperature of 14 degrees.
Tomorrow (January 1):
It will be a largely cloudy start to 2022 before turning to sunny spells by lunchtime. Perfect for an early afternoon family walk.
Hourly forecast:
Today (December 31):
Midday: Sunny intervals
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 14 degrees
1pm: Sunny
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 14 degrees
2pm-3pm: Sunny intervals
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 14 degrees
4pm-5pm: Cloudy as the sun sets
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 13 degrees
6pm: Cloudy
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 13 degrees
7pm: Cloudy
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 13 degrees
8pm-11pm: Cloudy
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 12 degrees.
Tomorrow (January 1):
Midnight: Overcast
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 12 degrees
1am: Overcast
Chance of rain: 20 per cent
Temperature: 12 degrees
2am: Cloudy
Chance of rain: 20 per cent
Temperature: 12 degrees
3am-6am: Cloudy
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 12 degrees
7am: Cloudy
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 13 degrees
8am: Partly cloudy
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 12 degrees
9am: Sunny intervals
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 13 degrees
10am: Cloudy
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature: 13 degrees
11am: Cloudy
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 13 degrees
Midday: Sunny intervals
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 14 degrees
1pm: Cloudy
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 14 degrees
2pm: Sunny intervals
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 14 degrees
3pm: Sunny
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 14 degrees
4pm-5pm: Cloudy as the sun sets
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 13 degrees
6pm-8pm: Partly cloudy
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 12 degrees
9pm-11pm: Partly cloudy
Chance of rain: Five per cent
Temperature: 11 degrees.
