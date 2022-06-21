The best pictures from the summer solstice sunrise swim at Ilkley Lido

Hundreds of people started the longest day of the year with a splash - by turning out for a solstice sunrise swim at Ilkley Lido.

By SWNS reporter
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 6:49 pm

Around 400 early risers enjoyed a bracing early morning dip in the outdoor pool in West Yorkshire to celebrate the arrival of summer.

It may have been an early start but that did nothing to dampen the levels of enthusiasm. Picture: Lee McLean/SWNS

Water-lovers began gathering at around 4.45am to enjoy the extra hours of sunlight on Tuesday morning. Picture: Lee McLean/SWNS

The council-run venue boasts wonderful views across Ilkley Moor, which lent itself to a beautiful sunrise setting that was perfect for photos. Picture: Lee McLean/SWNS

Despite it being a cool eight degrees outside, the water was a pleasant 17 degrees. Picture: Lee McLean/SWNS

