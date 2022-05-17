Leeds Met Office weather forecast: Thunderstorms make way for warm sunshine

Great news Leeds!

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 7:24 am

The sun has got its hat on - hip, hip, hip, hooray! Expect dry weather in the city today with long spells of sunshine and mainly light winds. Warm or locally very warm. Cloudier by the end of the afternoon with a chance of heavy rain in the far west.

Read More

Read More
When Park Row became a no no for Leeds motorists

Here is a hour-by-hour forecast for the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The sun has got its hat on - hip, hip, hip, hooray! PIC: Gary Longbottom

9am - Sunny. 16 degrees

10am - Sunny. 18 degrees

11am - Sunny intervals. 19 degrees

12pm - Sunny intervals. 20 degrees

1pm - Sunny intervals. 21 degrees

2pm - Sunny intervals. 21 degrees

3pm - Sunny intervals. 22 degrees

4pm - Cloudy. 23 degrees.

5pm - Sunny intervals. 23 degrees

6pm - Sunny intervals. 23 degrees

7pm - Light showers. 22 degrees

8pm - Heavy rain. 22 degrees

9pm -Hail shower. 19 degrees

10pm - Heavy rain 18 degrees

11pm - Clody. 17 degrees.

LeedsMet Office