Leeds Met Office weather forecast: Thunderstorms make way for warm sunshine

The sun has got its hat on - hip, hip, hip, hooray! Expect dry weather in the city today with long spells of sunshine and mainly light winds. Warm or locally very warm. Cloudier by the end of the afternoon with a chance of heavy rain in the far west.
Here is a hour-by-hour forecast for the city.
9am - Sunny. 16 degrees
10am - Sunny. 18 degrees
11am - Sunny intervals. 19 degrees
12pm - Sunny intervals. 20 degrees
1pm - Sunny intervals. 21 degrees
2pm - Sunny intervals. 21 degrees
3pm - Sunny intervals. 22 degrees
4pm - Cloudy. 23 degrees.
5pm - Sunny intervals. 23 degrees
6pm - Sunny intervals. 23 degrees
7pm - Light showers. 22 degrees
8pm - Heavy rain. 22 degrees
9pm -Hail shower. 19 degrees
10pm - Heavy rain 18 degrees
11pm - Clody. 17 degrees.