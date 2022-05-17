When Park Row became a no no for Leeds motorists

The major city centre thoroughfare was closed to through traffic permanently with highways chiefs launching a hearts and minds campaign in advance to warn drivers of the changes. This was Leeds in May 2000, a month which included the opening of a major supermarket store in the city, an urban farm celebrating its 20th birthday and a train pull to send a poorly lad to America for treatment. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city during the first springtime of a new millennium. READ MORE: Memories of a hoax which fooled Leeds and the world LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook