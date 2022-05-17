When Park Row became a no no for Leeds motorists

The major city centre thoroughfare was closed to through traffic permanently with highways chiefs launching a hearts and minds campaign in advance to warn drivers of the changes. This was Leeds in May 2000, a month which included the opening of a major supermarket store in the city, an urban farm celebrating its 20th birthday and a train pull to send a poorly lad to America for treatment. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city during the first springtime of a new millennium. READ MORE: Memories of a hoax which fooled Leeds and the world LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Officials and supporters of a scheme to bring Bramley RL back to life show their enthusiasm with this bold banner. Pictured on the extreme left of picture are vice chairman Kevin Baxter and director of rugby Tony Burrow with company secretary Vanessa Burnley at front left.
Photo: Peter Thacker
Middleton Light Railway hosted a train pull in aid of Jason Crawshore, eight, from Dewsbury, who hoped to go to Key Largo in the US for therapy.
The new Morrisons store opened in Kirkstall. Pictured are 'trolleyboys' Ken Morrison and Leeds West MP John Battle.
Members of the Begbies Traynor Ladies 5 a-side football squad were celebrating a double in the Leeds Law League. Pictured, from left, with the Ladies Cup are Karen Harker, Kim Hardy, Sue Scholes, Claire Harker, Colette Taylor, Holly Staveley and Katy McManus.
Photo: Mel Hulme