It’s a stark contrast from the sweltering conditions experienced at the start of last week, with a record-breaking 39C temperature recorded last Tuesday.

Here is the full forecast from the Met Office for the week ahead:

Monday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week of mostly cloudy weather is forecast but there will be sunny spells as the week goes on. Picture: TJPhotography.de/Adobestock

The weather will become increasingly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain in the early evening.

A maximum temperature of 23C is forecast, with temperatures dropping to 14C as the night draws in.

The pollen count is moderate, with high UV levels.

Tuesday

A cloudy day is forecast, with a low chance of rain.

Temperatures are expected to peak at at 19C in the afternoon and drop to 15C by 10pm.

The pollen count is moderate, with moderate UV levels.

Wednesday

A sunnier morning looks set to make way for more cloud in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature forecast is 20C, with a minimum of 13C in the morning.

The pollen count is expected to be moderate, with moderate UV levels.

Thursday

Another cloudy day, with only a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Forecasters are predicting a maximum temperature of 21C, with a minimum of 13C.

The pollen count is moderate, with moderate UV levels.

Friday

The forecast for Leeds is for a sunny morning, with more sunny intervals in the afternoon and early evening.

It is expected to be the warmest day of the week thanks to maximum temperatures of 24C, with lows of 16C.

The predicted UV levels are moderate.

The long range UK forecast for Friday July 29 to Sunday August 7

After a largely settled week, more changeable conditions return from Friday, with the northwest in particular seeing outbreaks of rain and strong winds at times. Further south, it is likely to remain drier with clear, sunny spells, although there is a chance of some thicker cloud and rain reaching central areas over the weekend.