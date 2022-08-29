News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Met Office hour-by-hour weather forecast as West Indian carnival returns

The wait is almost over for fans of Leeds West Indian Carnival as organisers prepare for its return this August Bank Holiday Monday.

By Georgina Morris
Monday, 29th August 2022, 8:59 am

A huge amount of planning goes into the event which sees huge crowds lining the route through Chapeltown and Harehills.

But will those heading along to line the route this afternoon need to pack their umbrellas?

Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast for Monday August 31.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is due to make its return after a two-year hiatus. Picture: Simon Hulme

9am: Overcast, 16C

10am: Cloudy, 16C

11am: Overcast, 17C

noon: Overcast, 17C

1pm: Overcast, 18C

2pm: Overcast, 18C

3pm: Overcast, 18C

4pm: Overcast, 18C

5pm: Cloudy, 18C

6pm: Cloudy, 18C

7pm: Cloudy, 18C

8pm: Cloudy, 17C

9pm: Cloudy, 17C

10pm: Cloudy, 16C

11pm: Cloudy, 15C

What weather is forecast for the rest of the week?

Tomorrow: A bright start, but likely turning cloudier through the day. Widely dry, but a very slight chance of light, passing showers. Again, rather cool by the coast, but warmer inland. Maximum temperature 20C.

Wednesday to Friday: Largely dry with generally light winds and sunny or clear spells through the period. Some isolated, mainly light showers at times. Rather cool on Wednesday. Temperatures recovering Thursday and Friday.

