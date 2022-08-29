Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge amount of planning goes into the event which sees huge crowds lining the route through Chapeltown and Harehills.

But will those heading along to line the route this afternoon need to pack their umbrellas?

Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast for Monday August 31.

Leeds West Indian Carnival is due to make its return after a two-year hiatus. Picture: Simon Hulme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

9am: Overcast, 16C

10am: Cloudy, 16C

11am: Overcast, 17C

noon: Overcast, 17C

1pm: Overcast, 18C

2pm: Overcast, 18C

3pm: Overcast, 18C

4pm: Overcast, 18C

5pm: Cloudy, 18C

6pm: Cloudy, 18C

7pm: Cloudy, 18C

8pm: Cloudy, 17C

9pm: Cloudy, 17C

10pm: Cloudy, 16C

11pm: Cloudy, 15C

What weather is forecast for the rest of the week?

Tomorrow: A bright start, but likely turning cloudier through the day. Widely dry, but a very slight chance of light, passing showers. Again, rather cool by the coast, but warmer inland. Maximum temperature 20C.