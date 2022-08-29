Leeds Met Office hour-by-hour weather forecast as West Indian carnival returns
The wait is almost over for fans of Leeds West Indian Carnival as organisers prepare for its return this August Bank Holiday Monday.
A huge amount of planning goes into the event which sees huge crowds lining the route through Chapeltown and Harehills.
But will those heading along to line the route this afternoon need to pack their umbrellas?
Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast for Monday August 31.
9am: Overcast, 16C
10am: Cloudy, 16C
11am: Overcast, 17C
noon: Overcast, 17C
1pm: Overcast, 18C
2pm: Overcast, 18C
3pm: Overcast, 18C
4pm: Overcast, 18C
5pm: Cloudy, 18C
6pm: Cloudy, 18C
7pm: Cloudy, 18C
8pm: Cloudy, 17C
9pm: Cloudy, 17C
10pm: Cloudy, 16C
11pm: Cloudy, 15C
What weather is forecast for the rest of the week?
Tomorrow: A bright start, but likely turning cloudier through the day. Widely dry, but a very slight chance of light, passing showers. Again, rather cool by the coast, but warmer inland. Maximum temperature 20C.
Wednesday to Friday: Largely dry with generally light winds and sunny or clear spells through the period. Some isolated, mainly light showers at times. Rather cool on Wednesday. Temperatures recovering Thursday and Friday.