Leeds Met Office: Full weekend weather forecast and whether it will rain
Can you expect rain this weekend in Leeds?
Yes, but with a chance of just light showers. Your city will once again bask in the warmth of the summer sunshine with a forecast of light showers for a few hours on Saturday afternoon. Here’s a at-a-glance Met Office forecast for the coming days:
Friday, August 19
Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Gentle breezes for most. Maximum temperature 22C. Mostly dry with clear spells overnight.
Saturday, August 20
Mainly dry with bright or sunny spells changing to light showers in the afternoon. Stronger winds. Maximum temperature 22C.
Sunday, August 21
Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning. Maximum temperature 20C.