Enjoy these photos of life in Leeds in 1976. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1976

These photo gems turn back the clock to focus on a year in the life of Leeds during the mid-1970s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 4:45 am

1976 proved to be a year of extremes for the city and its residents. Your Leeds melted in the ice cream heat for three months thanks to one of the driest, sunniest and warmest summers on record. It was also 12 months which featured celebrity visits galore and concerts to remember. Comedian Bob Monkhouse was among a raft of familiar faces visiting the city while audiences enjoyed gigs by Elton John and The Sex Pistols. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year of change. READ MORE: 15 photos take you back to Leeds in 1975 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1976

A sign is nailed to the door of the old Millgarth Police Station after the building finally closed in January 1976.

2. Leeds in 1976

The queue for the January sales outside Schofields in Leeds city centre.

3. Leeds in 1976

Pop group Slade visited the Yorkshire Evening Post headquarters on Wellington Street in February 1976. Noddy Holder and bandmates were promoting their latest single Lets Call It Quits.

4. Leeds in 1976

Hunslet's Meadow Lane in May 1976. This photo was taken in support of a planning application by Ascott Motors, left of centre. It was for the demolition of existing car showroom and the building of a new one.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

