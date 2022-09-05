Leeds Met Office forecast: When thunderstorms will hit Leeds and full weather forecast for week ahead
It’s been a warmer-than-average start to September in Leeds – and that’s set to continue.
Hot and dry conditions in August led to a hosepipe ban in Yorkshire.
The Met Office forecasts mild temperatures for the week ahead, but thunderstorms and rain are on the way.
Here’s the forecast in full:
Monday
A pleasant start to the week, with sunny intervals throughout the morning.
It will turn cloudy by lunchtime.
Temperatures will reach highs of 24C.
Tuesday
Thunderstorms are set to hit Leeds on Tuesday.
After a cloudy start to the day, the Met Office predicts thunder and rain will arrive at 9am.
It will turn cloudy again over lunchtime, before a further storm is forecast at 1pm.
Temperatures will reach highs of 22C.
Wednesday
A cloudy start to the day, before light showers arrive by the late morning.
Those showers will turn heavy by the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach highs of 21C.
Thursday
Overcast skies will turn into light showers by the late morning.
The rain will turn into heavy showers in the afternoon, with light showers again in the evening.
Temperatures will reach highs of 20C.
Friday
More rain is forecast on Friday.
It will be cloudy in the morning, turning to light showers by lunchtime.
Temperatures will be cooler, with highs of 19C.
Saturday
Leeds will see sunshine on Saturday morning, the Met Office forecasts.
It will turn cloudy by lunchtime, before more light showers arrive in the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach highs of 20C.
Sunday
It will be overcast on Sunday morning, changing to light showers by lunchtime.
Those showers will continue into the evening.
Temperatures will reach highs of 19C.