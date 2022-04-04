Last week saw summer temperatures plummet, bringing an end to the late March heatwave that saw Leeds residents bask in the sunshine.

The weather is set to remain dreary this week, however temperatures are on the rise as they reach towards 15C.

Members of the public enjoying a walk around Roundhay Park, Leeds. Pictured A man exercises on his bike around Waterloo Lake. Photo: James Hardisty

Below is the full weather forecast from the Met Office this week.

Monday

Mainly dry and cloudy, with best of any brighter or sunny spells in the east.

However, isolated outbreaks of rain and drizzle are possible, mainly across western hills. Mild but windy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tuesday

The Met Office forecasts a cloudy start to the day on Tuesday, turning to light showers by early evening.

Expect highs of 12C by 4pm, with lows of 7C by nightfall.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be a cloudy day, however it is set to clear and turn to sunny spells by the early afternoon.

Expect highs of 10C by 4pm, dropping to lows of 3C later on in the night.

Thursday

Rain will return to Leeds on Thursday afternoon, with the Met Office expecting light showers at 4pm.

It will then clear by 7pm, with highs of 8C and lows of 1C.

Friday

The Met Office forecasts another cloudy day in Leeds on Friday, with the sky changing to clear by nighttime.

Highs of 9C at 1pm and lows of 1C by nightfall.