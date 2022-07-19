It beat highs of 35C on Monday and is far above the city's previous hottest temperature of 34.4C, set in 1990.

Yorkshire Water provided more than 1.56 billion litres of water on Monday – which is around 260 million litres more than usual.

The increase is enough to supply the equivalent of the whole of York and Leeds and is the highest the water company has seen since 2006.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sweltering temperatures are beginning to drop, but the Met Office predicts another exceptionally warm night

The sweltering temperatures are beginning to drop, but the Met Office predicts another exceptionally warm night.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast:

6pm - sunny - 33C

7pm - cloudy - 32C

8pm - cloudy - 31C

9pm - sunny - 30C

10pm - partly cloudy - 28C

11pm - clear night - 26C

midnight - clear night - 25C

1am - clear night - 23C

2am - clear night - 22C

3am - cloudy - 22C

4am - cloudy - 21C