It beat highs of 35C on Monday and is far above the city's previous hottest temperature of 34.4C, set in 1990.
Yorkshire Water provided more than 1.56 billion litres of water on Monday – which is around 260 million litres more than usual.
The increase is enough to supply the equivalent of the whole of York and Leeds and is the highest the water company has seen since 2006.
The sweltering temperatures are beginning to drop, but the Met Office predicts another exceptionally warm night.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast:
6pm - sunny - 33C
7pm - cloudy - 32C
8pm - cloudy - 31C
9pm - sunny - 30C
10pm - partly cloudy - 28C
11pm - clear night - 26C
midnight - clear night - 25C
1am - clear night - 23C
2am - clear night - 22C
3am - cloudy - 22C
4am - cloudy - 21C
5am - cloudy - 20C